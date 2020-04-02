The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court keeps courts in emergency state amid coronavirus pandemic

The left has accused the Justice Minister of shutting down the courts to delay Netanyahu's trial

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
APRIL 2, 2020 20:12
Justice Minister Amir Ohana speaks at The Jerusalem Post-Maariv Group Conference, December 25, 2019 (photo credit: ALONI MOR)
Justice Minister Amir Ohana speaks at The Jerusalem Post-Maariv Group Conference, December 25, 2019
(photo credit: ALONI MOR)
An NGO petition to the High Court of Justice against acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana for placing the courts in a state of emergency achieved mixed results on Thursday. There was no short-term progress, but potential for long-term change remains.
On the one hand, the High Court said the petition should not roll back the emergency measures during the coronavirus crisis.
On the other hand, the High Court successfully pressured the Attorney-General’s Office to commit to producing a potential law in about a year that would give the Knesset greater oversight over placing the courts under emergency.
The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) declared victory, saying it had moved the government toward a greater balance between the branches of government and further boosted the independence of the judicial branch.
ACRI had filed the petition, arguing that Ohana had overstepped his authority in shutting down most of the courts despite a history of Israel keeping the courts open even throughout a number of wars and crises over the years.
Many NGOs and Center-Left politicians had accused Ohana of entering the order just in time to postpone Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial.
The trial had been slated to start on March 17, and the Jerusalem District Court had rejected Netanyahu’s request for a 45-day postponement only days before.
But following Ohana’s emergency order, the trial’s opening was postponed until at least May 24.
Politically, the delay was seen as crucial since it came in the middle of coalition negotiations and competition between Netanyahu and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz.
Previously, the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel had filed a petition specifically to compel the starting of Netanyahu’s trial on March 17 as scheduled.
The High Court rejected that petition, saying it had supported Ohana’s decision to partially shut down the courts to save the system from further infection after many court staff were infected.
ACRI took a more long-term view, saying a justice minister should never have the unilateral power to close most of the courts.
The High Court was sympathetic to this position and encouraged the attorney-general to propose a new law for the Knesset within 12 months to give the courts clearer control over their own destiny and to involve the legislative branch.
The Attorney-General’s Office did not commit to getting the next government to pass such a law, and the High Court roundly rejected even raising the issue any time before the coronavirus crisis ends.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu court high court of justice Amir Ohana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Sow hope, not only fear By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Coronavirus: What do new questions about WHO and China cases mean? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
2 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by