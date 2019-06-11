High Court rejects NGO demand for PM hearing to be held July 10

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (R).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The High Court of Justice on Tuesday rejected an NGO's petition to compel the state to hold Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pre-indictment hearing on likely bribery charges no later than July 10.
July 10 was the original date set by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit shortly after his February 28 announcement of a likely intent to indict Netanyahu for bribery.
However, when the prime minister, as well as other defendants in the Netanyahu cases, asked Mandelblit to postpone the hearing date, Mandelblit eventually agreed to push back the hearings of the other defendants to August 15 and for Netanyahu to October 2-3.
Netanyahu has maintained that even October 2-3 is far too soon and, ironically, may later petition the High Court to postpone the hearing by several more months.
The petition was filed by the Movement for the Quality of Government for Israel, which argued that Netanyahu was getting unusually favored treatment by Mandelblit due to his status as prime minister.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>