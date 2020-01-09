The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court rejects petition to fire Bennett as defense minister

The court essentially endorsed Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's position.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 9, 2020 18:15
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett [L] shaking hands with IDF Major General Herzi Halevi [R] (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett [L] shaking hands with IDF Major General Herzi Halevi [R]
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The High Court of Justice rejected a petition to fire Naftali Bennett from remaining defense minister on Thursday.
The court essentially endorsed Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's position that even though the appointment of Bennett to become a top minister was legally problematic during a transitional government period, it should not be retracted.
Both Mandelblit and the court said that Bennett has already been in office for a couple of months and that with the election set for March 2, he will only be in a transitional position for a short additional period.
Shortly after March 2, Bennett will either be permanently confirmed by a new government or will be replaced by a new permanent defense minister.
Either way, said the High Court and Mandelblit, it did not make sense to fire Bennett when the current legal problem would not last long.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Bennett to try to maintain his support for him remaining premier in the period between the second and third elections when the right and left-wing blocs were competing for a 61 MK majority.


Tags Naftali Bennett Politics Avichai Mandelblit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Neville Teller Iran’s entrenchment in Iraq By NEVILLE TELLER
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz Hadran Alach – We Have Returned to You By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by