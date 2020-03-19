High Court to hear petitions against Shin Bet's coronavirus surveillance

The High Court of Justice will hear three petitions on Thursday early afternoon to freeze the Shin Bet's (Israel Security Agency) surveillance of citizens infected with the coronavirus until Knesset oversight is put in place.The surveillance went into effect on Tuesday based on a government decision, but without a Knesset sign-off, when the Knesset Intelligence Subcommittee headed by top Blue and White official Gabi Ashkenazi demanded further clarifications.Shin Bet surveillance would not start without a Knesset sign-off, but he later reversed himself, saying that political delays in the Knesset’s functioning made waiting impossible and could put lives in danger.On Tuesday, the High Court rejected an immediate intermediate freeze, but agreed to hold a quickly scheduled hearing on the issue on Thursday.The initial rejection does not mean the petitioners may not prevail, but it is already a first sign that the High Court may be inclined to defer to the state.Justice Noam Sohlberg ordered the state to respond to the petition to compel binding oversight of the Shin Bet's involvement by the Knesset.The state responded late Tuesday night saying that lives were at stake, so that it could not wait for the Knesset, but that it hoped the Knesset would start functioning again soon to provide oversight. The state said Knesset oversight was ideal, but that the coronavirus crisis was too desperate to wait.Lawyer Shahar Ben Meir, in conjunction with the Movement for Digital Rights, filed the first petition earlier on Tuesday demanding that the court freeze Shin Bet surveillance until the Knesset signs off.Later, the Joint List Party, Adalah and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel filed parallel petitions.The petitioners said that the basis for any Shin Bet involvement should be the Shin Bet Law, which includes significant civil liberties protections, and not an emergency order, which contains fewer protections.There has been significant controversy about whether a transitional government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should have the authority to activate the Shin Bet to perform surveillance of infected citizens prior to the Knesset giving its approval.There are accusations that the executive branch is usurping powers and exploiting the crisis to silence the Knesset and the courts, especially since earlier this week, acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana issued an order which postponed Netanyahu’s public corruption trial from this past Tuesday until May 24.Initially, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit had said the