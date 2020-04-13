High Court to live-stream hearings of ‘constitutional importance’

The High Court of Justice hearing of the petition regarding the Shin Bet surveillance program of coronavirus infected citizens on Thursday will be live streamed. The program will go forward after a previous pilot program and intense pressure from media outlets, including The Jerusalem Post and Globes.High Court hearings to be aired live due to coronavirus restrictions. In addition, Globes reporter Avishai Grinzaig went a step further filing an official motion to the High Court, which the Post and other media joined.Although that request by Grinzaig and further requests by him since March 18 were repeatedly rejected by the High Court, saying that their deliberations over how to manage the live streaming of hearings were still incomplete, it appears that have completed their talks. High Court President Esther Hayut praised the program as a step forward in transparency. She complimented High Court Vice President Hanan Melcer and the Government Press Office for taking the lead on making the program a reality.A statement by the court spokeswoman said that the airing of the hearings would include sign language, as well.At this stage, only select hearings of constitutional importance will be aired live.The hearing regarding Shin Bet surveillance pits constitutional privacy rights against granting powerful technological tools to the agency and the Health Ministry to monitor those infected by coronavirus.On March 18, the Post, together with around 15 other media outlets, pressed the court spokeswoman to allow key