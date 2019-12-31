Hollywood Reporter names Gal Gadot as 1 of 5 breakout stars of the decade

The Hollywood Reporter just named Gal Gadot as one of the top five breakout stars of the 2010s and the Wonder Woman star and IDF vet from Rosh HaAyin shares the honor with three very highly acclaimed actors and one director: Elisabeth Moss, the star of the television series Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale; Timothée Chalamet, the star of Little Women and an Oscar nominee for Call Me By Your Name; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the star and creator of the offbeat, Emmy-winning television series, Fleabag; and Jordan Peele, the director of the innovative films that mix horror and social commentary, Get Out and Us. Gadot wrote in an Instagram post: “Wow! Thank you @hollywoodreporter for the honor of being named 1 of the 5 breakouts of 2010’s. And in such great company. Finding out about it on @elisabethmossofficial post was mind blowing Overwhelmed by all the support you’ve shown throughout the years...! To many more.... 555 ♥️” The article is not yet on The Hollywood Reporter website, but apparently Moss got an advance look at the layout and posted it on her Instagram account.
The honor caps an extremely busy year for Gadot. In addition to her upcoming films, Wonder Woman 1984, the followup to her smash-hit 2017 film, which will be released in 2020; the Netflix film about an art heist, Red Notice, with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson; and Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, she founded the Pilot Wave Motion Pictures production company with her husband, Yaron Varsano, and is moving into the producer’s chair. Pilot Wave announced a slate of projects in the last few months, most recently an adaptation, with Keshet Studios, of Dorit Rabinyan’s novel, Borderlife, which was published in English as All the Rivers. The acclaimed, award-winning novel tells the story of an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man who meet in New York and fall in love. It generated controversy in 2015 when it was banned from high-school reading lists because of its depiction of a romance between a Jew and an Arab, but later it was restored to advanced reading lists. Pilot Wave is developing a US version of the hit Israeli series Queens, about mob wives, with Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel, as well as a series about Hollywood star/inventor Hedy Lamarr, with Showtime. There are also plans in the works for a film about Polish underground leader Irena Sendler, and My Dearest Fidel, an adaptation of Peter Kornbluh’s magazine article about the close friendship between ABC journalist Lisa Howard and Cuban leader Fidel Castro.In spite of this workload, the mother of two found time to spend the summer in Israel and was spotted taking her daughters to the beach with friends and shopping.
