How Israel solves the lifeless concrete problem that's killing the oceans

ECOncrete offers innovative solutions to marine life building projects, says Daily Nas.
(photo credit: screenshot)
Concrete is the second most consumed material in the world after water, says ECOncrete co-founder Ido Sella in a video produced by Palestinian-Israeli Nuseir Yassin blogger who reached millions of fans via his Daily Nas page.
The issue is that concrete, as it is currently used in marine-related construction like bridges and wave-breakers, causes damage to marine life.
The damage is caused both by how current cement blocks are designed, which doesn't take into account the needs of sea life forms, and the chemicals used to create modern concrete, which have a negative effect on the ecosystem.
The solution offered by Sella and ECOncrete CEO Shimrit Perkol-Finkel is both structural and material-based.
Their innovative design includes small holes and spaces for fish to hid in, and sea-weed to grow in, and they use less Portland cement than other types of concrete, OZY reported in January 2018, replacing it with recycled materials.
The company ran a pilot project at Brooklyn Bridge Park and worked at such diverse locations as Georgia, Florida a,the Great Lakes region and the River Thames in London, OZY reported.
Nuseir Yassin, who is also known as Nas Daily
, returned to Israel in January
after spending on thousand days traveling the world and releasing one video per day.
Originally from Arrabe in the Lower Galilee, he attracted 12 million Facebook followers.
