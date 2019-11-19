NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora Green Israel WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How does U.S. settlement decision impact coalition talks? - analysis

As dramatic as the announcement was, it’s not clear that it will do much in terms of untangling our current political knot.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Jerusalem, October 18 2019 (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Jerusalem, October 18 2019
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement that the US no longer considers Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria to be illegal was a dramatic one, reversing the State Department’s position for over four decades.
And it was made at a dramatic time, after an unprecedented two elections in one year, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failing to put together a coalition twice and when Blue and White leader Benny Gantz had two days left until his deadline to form a government.
But, as dramatic as the announcement was, it’s not clear that it will do much in terms of untangling our current political knot.
Some political pundits have conjectured that since the State Department changed its position, Netanyahu will officially annex the Jordan Valley on Tuesday or Wednesday. It would be a parting shot, in case Gantz forms a minority government, or an opening salvo to a unity government or third election campaign in less than a year.
This would arguably be a bad idea even for those who support applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, because it would put the whole Jordan Valley at risk of lawsuits over such a major decision being made by an interim government.
But even if that were to happen, it does not seem like it would move the dial much on coalition negotiations.
The vast majority of the responses from MKs to the news were very positive; leaders of factions making up 96 out of the Knesset’s 120 seats were in favor of Pompeo’s declaration.
This just shows how small the Israeli Left has become.
The groundswell of support should not be a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention. Netanyahu made a promise shortly before September’s election that he would apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley after it, and of course, everyone to his Right applauded him.
But even before that, Blue and White put recognition of the Jordan Valley in its platform.
So this changes nothing in terms of whether there will be a national unity government because its potential core participants agreed in the first place that settlements are not illegal and at least some should remain part of Israel in perpetuity. At most, if a unity government is not formed, it will give the sides a chance to say in an election campaign that the other is not taking advantage of a historic opportunity.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, the would-be kingmaker, is among the pro-settlement votes, and is a resident of Nokdim in Gush Etzion. His reticence to join a right-wing coalition has nothing to do with settlement policy, and the differences in matters of religion and state remain.
The place where this could change something is in the minority government option, which has always been a long shot, regardless of the latest news.
The parties to the left of Blue and White - Labor-Gesher, Democratic Union and the Joint List - oppose the move, with some, like Labor leader Amir Peretz, avoiding comment on the settlements’ legality and just saying that it hurts chances for a two-state solution and peace, and others, like MKs in the Joint List, calling Israel an apartheid state and the settlements an “illegal colonialist enterprise on Palestinian land.”
They would obviously not be happy with Gantz’s approving message after Pompeo’s announcement. Were Gantz to build a minority government depending on the Joint List’s votes, he would have to backtrack and certainly give up on any annexation plans.
Blue and White might be able to compromise on this matter since, anyway, a decent number of its MKs are not in favor of annexing land outside of a peace treaty, but this is just another way in which Yisrael Beytenu would have trouble working in a political constellation that includes the Joint List and even Democratic Union, the party formerly known as Meretz.
As such, it’s hard to see much, if anything, changing politically as a result of Pompeo’s announcement.


Tags West Bank Settlement blocs Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Mike Evans America has finally decided the Bible is not illegal By MIKE EVANS
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by