Hundreds of haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews) grieved the passing of Rabbi Tzvi Shinker at his funeral on Saturday evening in the city of Bnei Brak. Shinker, who was 80-years-old at the time of his death, was the head of the Beit David Yeshiva.





The mass gathering was in direct violation of the Health Ministry directives, which gatherings of more than 10 people, including prayers, weddings, and funerals, in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus



Police officers were at the funeral, but no attempts were made to fine the mourners or to stop the event, Walla reported. The police allegedly tried to reach an understanding with haredi leaders, but nothing came of it.

The Jerusalem Faction is known for its stance against the State of Israel and Zionist ideals and claims that they, and not other Jewish people, are upholding the Jewish religious way of life. The faction is a minority, even among strict anti-Zionist haredi Jews and is known for public acts of civil disobedience.

Haredi culture places a great deal of importance on social participation and collective prayer and learning. While many Jewish leaders have called on their communities to shut down schools and synagogues to avoid spreading COVID-19, those of the Jerusalem Faction refused to do so.

Some fear that haredi refusal to follow the Health Ministry directives, or simply lack of knowledge of them, will harm efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

