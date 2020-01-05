The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hundreds rally in Jerusalem against antisemitism

Chanting "Am Yisrael Chai" and singing songs about strength and no fear, the attendees made it clear they will not be intimidated by hatred and that they stand with the Jews of the Diaspora.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
JANUARY 5, 2020 17:56
Attendees of the "No Hate No Fear" rally against antisemitism, Jerusalem, January 5, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Attendees of the "No Hate No Fear" rally against antisemitism, Jerusalem, January 5, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Holding placards and signs calling for an end to hate, hundreds of people gathered outside the Jewish Agency for Israel's offices in Jerusalem to rally against antisemitism on Sunday evening.
The "No Hate No Fear" rally, organized by The Jewish Agency for Israel, the World Zionist Organization (WZO) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), took place in parallel to the US march organized by UJA-Federation of New York.
Chanting "Am Yisrael Chai" and singing songs about strength and no fear, the attendees made it clear they will not be intimidated by hatred and that they stand with the Jews of New York and the Diaspora.
Several signs had the words, "Love Your Neighbor as You Love Yourself" written in Hebrew while others waved Israeli flags and held placards with the words, "No hate. No fear."
Attending the rally was Eitan Sermoneta, who is originally from Italy and is currently doing mechina.
He told The Jerusalem Post that "it's important to be here because we need to let the world see that we as Jews are not afraid.
"We will fight against hate and antisemitism with our last bit of strength," he said. "We need to focus more on not attacking each other and focus on the Jewish people being one nation - we are at our weakest when we are split."
For Batya Bernstein from Zichron Ya'acov, she made it clear that it is important that "we are all part of the Jewish nation.
"We have to show unity in these times," she told the Post. "We will not surrender. We in Israel are here to help and support the Jews in New York and around the world."
Bernstein added, "we are thinking of the victims [of antisemitism] and their families."
Speaking to the crowd, Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog said that "today, thousands are marching in the streets of New York against the hatred and deadly antisemitism that has been unleashed against the Jewish people in New York and around the world.
"Jews are not as safe on the streets of the United States as they were in the past, and hatred and antisemitism are spreading across borders and continents" he stressed. "From here, in Jerusalem, The Jewish Agency, together with the WZO, ADL and other partners, we send a message of solidarity to our sisters and brothers in the United States."
World Zionist Organization vice chairman Yaakov Hagoel addressed the rally saying that "in times of crisis, we were used in the State of Israel to lovingly receive unrestricted support from the Diaspora Jewry.
"Today, from the capital of the Jewish people, we stand here in solidarity with the Diaspora Jewry as one people and say together: We are not afraid! We are here to inspire the world."
He made it clear that they are here, "at the same time as the rally that is taking place in the United States... to say enough antisemitism, enough hate, enough fear.
"Our strength is in our unity - we stand together with the Diaspora Jewry and with a clear and unified voice - we call for the end of antisemitism," Hagoel said. "Raise your head with Jewish pride. Hatred stops here."
There was not a dry in sight as Israel's national anthem, Hatikvah, was sung to conclude the rally.


Tags Israel Jerusalem antisemitism
