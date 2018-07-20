Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visits Western Wall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visits the Western Wall as part of his trip to Israel.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited the Western Wall on Friday morning as part of his visit to Israel, following in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump, US Vice President Mike Pence and Prince William, who did the exact same thing before him.
Hungary's controversial right-wing, anti-immigration prime minister arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday.
Both, Rivlin and Netanyahu expressed appreciation for the Hungarian government's positive relationship with Israel.
Rivlin also noted the expansion of bilateral relations in the fields of security, cyber technology and innovation coupled with government to government meetings on different levels.
Commenting that last year Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first Israeli head of government to visit Hungary in the three decades since the resumption of diplomatic ties, Orban – the first Hungarian Prime Minister to visit Israel while in office – said that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the renewal of ties, and hinted that there will be much to celebrate. He commented that it was an appropriate for him to be here during Israel’s 70th anniversary year.Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.