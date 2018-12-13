ICC elects Palestinian official to oversee judicial selection

Alleged jihadist leader Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud (2ndR), listens to his duty counsel Yasser Hassan (L), prior to his initial appearance on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, The Netherlands April 4, 2018.
(photo credit: PETER DEJONG/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
An official of “the State of Palestine” was elected to an 8-person advisory committee for selecting judges who would serve on the International Criminal Court on Thursday.
Ahmad Mohammad Barak Bin Hamad was elected by the legislative branch of the ICC’s Assembly of State Parties along with officials from Romania, France, the UK, Kenya, Botswana, Bolivia and Brazil.
Bin Hamad’s election could be a direct opportunity for the Palestinians to have influence over future judges who might deal with alleged war crimes cases against Israelis, if Israel fails to stave off prosecutions.
Judges are eventually approved by a vote of the full assembly.
ICC judges can also decide whether an ICC prosecution will go forward in a borderline case. Israel has played with the idea of asking a panel of ICC judges to veto ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s acceptance of Palestine as a state in 2015.
Last month, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit said that he was weighing a public campaign to get Bensouda to reverse her acceptance of Palestine as a state – something which Israel vehemently objected to.
Bin Hamad’s election indicated that the assembly has deeply internalized Palestine as a state.
Last week, Bensouda produced an annual report on all preliminary reviews, in which she noted for the first time that she was close to making a decision about opening a full criminal investigation against Israelis and Hamas for war crimes.
Overall, the report was more favorable to Israel’s positions regarding war crimes allegations relating to the 2014 Gaza War, while it appeared more threatening regarding the settlement enterprise.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>