IDF Chief Kochavi appoints new leader for widely criticized Ground Forces

IDF Chief Aviv Kochavi appointed IDF Northern Command chief, Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick, as the new leader of the military’s Ground Forces on Sunday.



The Ground Forces has recently been the focus of much criticism and negative reports about their readiness for war. IDF Kochavi also appointed three other major general-level positions in the IDF on Sunday, in his first appointments since beginning his position as army chief last month.



Strick will be succeeding Maj. Gen. Kobi Barak who has filled the postion since 2016. In turn, Maj. Gen. Amir Baram will be succeeding Strick as head of the IDF Northern Command.



Kochavi also selected Brig. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, commander of the Gaza Division as the new military attache in Washington, DC, replacing Maj. Gen. Mickey Edelstein. Fuchs will be promoted to major general before being sent to the United States.



Brig Gen. Itai Virov will replace Baram as the head of military colleges, following a promotion to major general.



The new officers, whose appointment were approved by Prime and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will begin fulfilling their new positions in the next few months, according to the IDF.



Former IDF ombudsman Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yitzhak Brick has intensely criticized the IDF's readiness for war.



In his scathing June report to the Security Cabinet and Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, he charged that the current situation in the IDF was “worse than it was at the time of the Yom Kippur War” in 1973. Brick’s critique was largely rejected by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, who commented that the military is in a high state of preparedness for war.



Brick has also criticized the state of military vehicles and emergency storage units, which are crucial for supplying reserve troops during war.



In December, IDF Comptroller Brig.-Gen. (res.) Ilan Harari, who conducted a 45-day investigation into issues of IDF readiness raised in Brick’s report, rejected his claims.



According to Harari, there has been a significant improvement in the ground forces which are “unequivocally prepared for war.” However, he noted that there are gaps in the ground forces which have been neglected for years, including the maintenance of the IDF’s emergency warehouses and the quality of infrastructure and training, as well as ammunition.



Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.









