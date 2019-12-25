The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi: Conflict with Iran a possibility

Lt.-Gen. Kochavi acknowledges in public for the first time that Israel has struck Iranian targets in Iraq.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 11:22
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks at memorial ceremony for Paratroopers Brigade, Oct. 2019 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks at memorial ceremony for Paratroopers Brigade, Oct. 2019
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF is preparing for a limited confrontation with the Islamic Republic as Israel continues to act against Iranian entrenchment, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi warned Thursday morning.
“There is a possibility that we will face a limited confrontation with Iran and we are preparing for it,” Kochavi said at a conference in honor of former IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Amnon Lipkin-Shahak, adding that it’s too bad that nations aren’t acting against them along with Israel.
“We will continue to act and responsibility. We will not allow Iran to entrench itself in Syria, or in Iraq,” Kochavi said, publicly acknowledging for the first time that Israel’s Air Force has attacked against Iranian targets in Iraq.
“Advanced weapons are being smuggled by the Quds Force in Iraq on a daily basis and we can’t allow that,” he said.
According to Kochavi, there’s been a change in threats, will all fronts active in trying to carry out terror or rocket attacks against Israel.
“It wasn’t always like that,” he said, pointing to years of relative quiet from Lebanon and Syria. But over the last few months there were many instances where there were two warnings of immediate threats to Israel that the military had to contend with.
And while over the years, Iran wasn’t regarded as an immediate threat, it’s transformed into “an enemy that we can see and that we deal with,” Kochavi said.
According to the chief of staff, Iran is more active in the Middle East against Gulf states where they are able to strike “without retaliation, without response, without deterrence. But we do respond.”
Iran continues to produce missiles that can reach our territory, Kochavi said, explaining that the Iranian military industry is much larger than all the military industries of Israel combined allowing for them to produce more precise and long range rockets to threaten the Israeli homefront.
In addition, Quds forces in Syria as well as Hezbollah have spectrum barriers and advanced anti-aircraft missiles which can threaten Israeli jets, which nonetheless continue to have freedom of operation across the Middle East.
"There can be no war without casualties and I cannot not guarantee a short war,” he said. “We will need national resilience.”
According to the chief of staff, while war is a solution to be used after all diplomatic solutions have been exhausted, “in the next war, be it with the north or with Gaza, the intensity of enemy firepower will be great.”
“I’m looking at everyone in the eye, it will be intense. We have to prepare for that. We have to prepare for that militarily, on the homefront, and mentally,” Kochavi warned.
And In the next war the IDF will strike urban areas belonging to the enemy intensely after warning civilians to leave.
“It’s the enemy that chose that,” he said. “We will strike hard, including the infrastructure of the country that allows the terror group to act against Israel. Know that the responsibility belongs to the government of Lebanon, Syria and Hamas.”
Despite the increased number of threats, none of Israel’s enemies want war due to the IDF willingness to act, Kochavi stated, adding that an opportunity has risen in the south with the Gaza Strip.
"I recognize a unique opportunity in Gaza. Hamas wants to improve the welfare of its citizens. We are in the process of assisting the Egyptians within which we will facilitate civilian relief. This is the policy of the Israeli government and I support it,” he said.


Tags IDF Iran Iraq Aviv Kochavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A Christian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Marc Schneier Muslims are inveterately hostile to Jews: False narrative By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by