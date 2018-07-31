July 31 2018
IDF Chief of Staff calls on troops to keep politics out of the army

“As a national army whose mission is to protect the security of the people of Israel and to win wars, we are committed to preserving human dignity, regardless of origin."

July 31, 2018 14:52
Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eizenkot

Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eizenkot. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot called on soldiers and commanders to leave political disputes over the Nationality Law outside the IDF after two Druze officers posted on Facebook that they would resign from Israel’s military.

“As a national army whose mission is to protect the security of the people of Israel and to win wars, we are committed to preserving human dignity, regardless of origin, religion or gender. It always was and always will be,” Eisenkot said in a statement.

“We have undertaken that the joint responsibility with our Druze, Bedouin and other minority members serving in the IDF will continue to lead our way,” Eisenkot said in a statement.

Two Druze officers posted on Facebook that they would leave the IDF over the controversial nation-state bill passed by the Israeli government last week, saying that they were now considered second-class citizens by law.

“This morning when I woke up to return to my base, I asked myself why? Why do I need to serve the state?” said one officer, Capt. Amir Jamal, on Sunday who also called to end the compulsory draft for the Druze.

“This country that I, along with my two brothers, and my father, served with dedication, purpose and love of our homeland — in the end, what do we get, we are second-class citizens,” he wrote on his Facebook page in an open letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"After a lot of thought, I decided to leave the army and not continue serving the country, a country that has a government that takes and does not give back,” he concluded in his post that has since been removed from Facebook.



In recent weeks, members of the Druze community -which as a minority group in Israel serves in large numbers in the IDF, including in some of the most elite units- have said that the Nationality law breaks the traditional “blood alliance” between Israel and the Druze.

Supporters of the controversial nation-state law say that it enshrines Jewish and democratic values but critics saw that it discriminates against minority communities like the Druze and Israeli Arabs as it downgrades the Arabic language from official to “special.”

