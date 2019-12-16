IDF: Hezbollah still has tunnels on the Lebanese side of the border

Israel is ready to stop a potential Hezbollah invasion, including from tunnels that the IDF has not yet destroyed, an IDF commander for fighting Hezbollah's underground warfare in the north said at an IDC Herzliya Conference on Monday. “If there is any [Hezbollah] tunnel near the border, we will know about them,” said Lt. Col. Aviv Amir. Amir, who has been at the forefront of the IDF’s fight against tunnel warfare both against Hezbollah and Hamas since 2014, was responding to a question by The Jerusalem Post about how the army would deal with Hezbollah tunnels that came up to, but did not cross, the Israeli border.In late 2018, the IDF destroyed six Hezbollah cross-border tunnels and proclaimed the cross-border tunnel threat from Hezbollah vanquished.In his presentation on Monday, Amir mentioned that in 2018 the IDF also meant to demolish a Hezbollah tunnel near the Israeli town of Misgav Am.However, when the IDF counter-tunnel units found that the Hezbollah tunnel near Misgav Am came up to Israel’s border, but did not cross it, they left it alone.Many experts have speculated that there are many other Hezbollah tunnels that come up to the Israeli border which have not been destroyed yet and Amir did nothing to brush off this speculation.The officer did say that Israel still has “no plan to get into the Lebanese side,” absent Hezbollah starting a new conflict.At the same time, he said that the IDF knows about tunnels it did not destroy which still exist on the Lebanese side and maintains constant readiness to address any potential Hezbollah invasion.