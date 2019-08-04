IDF Kfir Brigade ends anti-terror exercise ahead of Gaza Strip deployment

IDF soldiers during a West Bank drill .
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Kfir brigade underwent special training last week covering several scenarios involving possible terror situations in southern Israel, IDF spokesperson reported on Sunday.
Among the topics dealt with was fighting inside high-rise buildings and sewage tunnels.
The various exercises involved other members in the IDF such as the canine special forces unit Oketz and the Engineering Corps.
“The Kfir brigade is led by the promise to be the best IDF infantry unit which deals with urban warfare,” said Kfir commander colonel Eran Uliel, “I am confident in our abilities to handle any challenge and mission.”
Kfir was created in 2005 to better respond to the challenge of Palestinian acts of terrorism in the West Bank, it is meant to be deployed in the Gaza Strip for the first time in November.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>