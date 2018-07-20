Residents in southern Israel warned to stay near shelters

Israeli Air Force F15 planes fly during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, December 27, 2017..
Residents of southern Israel’s Sdot Negev Regional Council have been warned to remain close to protected areas following airstrikes by the Israel Air Force on Friday.
Authorities gave the warning out of concern that mortar shells and rockets would be launched towards communities by terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli Air Force struck terror targets across the Hamas-run Gaza Strip following sniper fire directed towards IDF troops during protests along the border fence, the military announced Friday evening.
Unconfirmed reports in Gaza stated that the leadership of Hamas’s military wing ordered the gunfire in revenge for a Qassam Brigade member, identified by the Gaza European Hospital as 38 year-old Abdul-Karim Radwan who was killed on Thursday launching incendiary kites.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry there were two Palestinian casualties in one strike near Khan Younis and a third was killed east of Rafiah.
Earlier on Friday hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated along the border fence in another week of protests against the blockade of the coastal enclave. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that at least five Palestinians were injured by live bullets.
On Friday morning Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman warned that Hamas is pushing Israel into a wide scale Gaza war that will be larger in scope than Operation Protective Edge in 2014.
“Hamas leaders are forcibly leading us into a situation where we will have no choice, a situation in which we will have to embark on a painful, wide-scale military operation,” Liberman said as he visited the southern city of Sderot.
“Hamas is responsible for this crisis, but unfortunately it’s the Gaza residents that may have to pay the price,” he noted.
Tensions with Gaza have significantly risen following a flareup of violence last weekend when Hamas launched 200 mortars and rockets into southern Israel and Israel struck over 40 Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip.
On Thursday Liberman held a meeting to assess the situation in the south shortly after a Hamas projectile struck southern Israel.
The meeting was attended by the IDF chief of staff, the head of military intelligence, the commanders of the Southern Command and Central Command, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and members of the Shin Bet.