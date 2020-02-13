IDF appoints general to head-up new Iran Command as threat escalates

The IDF will be establishing a new Iran Command as one of the top priorities of Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi’s ‘Momentum’ multi-year plan which aims to obtain a considerable military advantage over Israel’s foes.The new Iran Command will be led by a Major General and will be dedicated and focused on analysing threats posed by Iran and planning Israel’s campaign against the Islamic Republic. It will bolster the IDF’s attack capabilities, including by technological means for the IAF jets to destroy enemy targets, increase the military’s intelligence superiority and expand it’s intelligence gathering on the Islamic Republic including by satellites as well as bolster Israel’s cyber (both defensive and offensive) capabilities.The plan was approved by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and presented to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will be presented to cabinet for approval. On Thursday IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi presented the plan to all IDF commanders with the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel and higher."After a thorough and in-depth process with the chief of staff, IDF commanders, and the defense establishment, I endorsed the ‘Momentum’ plan that will allow the IDF to strike at the enemy faster, with greater force, with greater lethality and thus defeating the enemy and achieving victory,” Bennett said on Thursday adding that the plan will allow the military to end any future conflict in a decisive manner. “The IDF is fast, strong and deadly,” he stressed. The military believes it is of utmost importance to build the military for threats it will face some 30 years in the future and built the new multi-year plan accordingly, with new concepts and methods of warfare which have been adapted to the challenges of the urban battlefield saturated with enemy fire.According to the IDF, while there remains a gap between the IDF and her enemies, it is closing quickly and Israel needs to take advantage of the strategic opportunity to stay one step ahead of the enemy by making the necessary changes to the military.While the budget for the multi-year plan has not yet been agreed to with the Finance Ministry, the IDF says that the resources available to it (the budget for 2020 and with the US Memorandum of Understanding) along with changes in internal priorities will allow the IDF to implement many of the decisions of the plan.If not, the military believes that there will be a risk to Israel’s national security.“The threats are not waiting for us,” Kochavi told the General Staff. “We are at a point in time that if we do not press hard on the gas now, and open the gap [between Israel and her enemies]-not within a month, not within a year, but within a few years, it will dictate how we win and how fast we win.”With more active and explosive fronts on Israel’s borders, with enemy arsenals turning groups like Hezbollah in terror armies, the guiding principle for the Momentum multi-year plan is to win any future war as quickly as possible.Despite the fact that Israel’s enemies are not interested in war, the IDF has “increased it’s pace of preparations” for confrontation, Kochavi told journalists in October. “On both the northern and southern fronts the situation is tense and fragile and can deteriorate into a confrontation,” he said.As part of the plan, which aims to make the military more lethal in scope and accuracy, the IDF will be opening a new infantry division as well as closing one tank battalion and one air force squadron in the coming year.In addition to the closing of the tank battalion, the IDF will also reduce the number of tanks in defensive divisions therefore saving millions of shekel for the military which instead of upkeeping and installing new weaponry on the tanks, will replace 150 Merkava MK 3 with new advanced Merkava MK 4 tanks.A new infantry division (the 99th Division) will be established for rapid maneuvering attack forces able to penetrate into enemy territory. The Division will have four brigades and will have elite reserve units. The military expects the new division to be operational by 2023. The 900th Kfir Brigade will also be converted into a more lethal maneuvering infantry force for operations in both the Northern and Southern Commands."The implementation of the Momentum multi-year program will enable the IDF to increase considerable capabilities-both in scope and accuracy, therefore creating conditions for shortening the length of the next campaign,” Kochavi said. “The challenges around us do not allow us to wait - and so, despite the complexity, the multi-year program has begun. "The IDF will also focus on strengthening the military’s readiness and ability to change and adapt as well as focus on improving the military’s overall defensive and offensive capabilities. Under the plan, the military will double the number of precision weaponry in it’s arsenal over the next five years.As part of the expansion of the IDF’s defensive capabilities, the military will broaden their view of the threat posed by long-range missiles and will increase the number of missile interceptor systems for a multi-layer protection umbrella against precision missiles, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and more. The IDF will also begin a nationwide deployment of the Iron Dome missile defense system instead of regional deployments.The military has changed it’s formulation of the operational concept of victory of the IDF, which will include new concepts and methods of warfare which have been adapted to the challenges of the urban battlefield saturated with enemy fire. If in previous wars troops could visualize the enemy in one clear location, today’s enemy is decentralized and much harder to visualize. They have become time sensitive targets which challenge the IDF to strike them immediately after they are detected before they disappear once again.The military will invest significant amounts to increase the intelligence directorate’s ability to detect enemy forces in urban areas and broaden its target bank on both its southern and northern fronts. The military will also focus on improving offensive capabilities of all corps against decentralized enemy troops which requires more offensive platforms and weapons.
As part of the plan, the IDF has already opened a new multi-dimensional combat unit organically integrating the capabilities of soldiers and officers from various units across the IDF for a deadlier maneuvering force. The unit will be equipped with classified combat technologies, some of which are still being developed which are adapted to the future battlefield, as well as UAVs for a variety of missions.Under the plan, the IDF will also spread capabilities to all the operational-end units (battalions and companies), in order to get all different branches to work together in maneuvering and defense, and to empower troops and commanders in the field. In today's modern battlefield the ability to share information and maintain continuous communication between different forces is vital for the success of any mission. As such, there will also be a digital transformation in the IDF, where all troops will be connected-from the pilot in the sky to the platoon commander on the ground.The IDF will also upgrade all regional headquarters in the West Bank to “smart headquarters” with capabilities allowing troops to identify and warn of threats. The capabilities will also allow the transfer of intelligence gathered on the threat to troops in the field who can then operate against them within a short amount of time.Under the plan, the southern border will also be upgraded with smart border segments which will see battalions with unique units equipped with robotic and automated interception capabilities which will be able to instantly identify threats. The military will also adapt training to the challenges of urban combat and establish urban combat training facilities with advanced virtual reality simulators for both soldiers and reservists which will allow them to strengthen their fighting methods to the characteristics of the modern battlefield and the characteristics of Israel’s enemies.There will also be an increase in the total number of advanced vehicles procured by the military under the plan, with additional Merkava MK4 tanks, Namer and Eitan armored personnel carriers, and a purchase of thousands of advanced logistic trucks to be procured over the coming five years.
As part of the plan, the IDF has already opened a new multi-dimensional combat unit organically integrating the capabilities of soldiers and officers from various units across the IDF for a deadlier maneuvering force. The unit will be equipped with classified combat technologies, some of which are still being developed which are adapted to the future battlefield, as well as UAVs for a variety of missions.Under the plan, the IDF will also spread capabilities to all the operational-end units (battalions and companies), in order to get all different branches to work together in maneuvering and defense, and to empower troops and commanders in the field. In today's modern battlefield the ability to share information and maintain continuous communication between different forces is vital for the success of any mission. As such, there will also be a digital transformation in the IDF, where all troops will be connected-from the pilot in the sky to the platoon commander on the ground.The IDF will also upgrade all regional headquarters in the West Bank to “smart headquarters” with capabilities allowing troops to identify and warn of threats. The capabilities will also allow the transfer of intelligence gathered on the threat to troops in the field who can then operate against them within a short amount of time.Under the plan, the southern border will also be upgraded with smart border segments which will see battalions with unique units equipped with robotic and automated interception capabilities which will be able to instantly identify threats. The military will also adapt training to the challenges of urban combat and establish urban combat training facilities with advanced virtual reality simulators for both soldiers and reservists which will allow them to strengthen their fighting methods to the characteristics of the modern battlefield and the characteristics of Israel’s enemies.There will also be an increase in the total number of advanced vehicles procured by the military under the plan, with additional Merkava MK4 tanks, Namer and Eitan armored personnel carriers, and a purchase of thousands of advanced logistic trucks to be procured over the coming five years.