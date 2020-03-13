IDF cancels reserve training until after the Passover holiday

The Israeli military will be suspending all training for reservists until after the Passover holiday in mid-April due to the ongoing concern regarding the novel coronavirus.In a statement provided to The Jerusalem Post, the decision was made following a situational assessment led by the head of the ground forces and all relevant division commanders and senior officers. “This decision was carefully considered and made with the desire to preserve the IDF's readiness, while maintaining the commitment between the IDF and its personnel in supporting their families at the present time,” the military said, adding that efforts will be made to carry out the training later this year.On Friday the ministry of health announced that the number of coronavirus patients in Israel has risen to 126, with two in serious condition. Tens of thousands of other Israelis are in self-quarantine, including 2,584 soldiers.Israel and it’s military has taken stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus, cancelling public events of more than 100 people like sporting or cultural events as well as closing schools and universities. While civilian family members will not be allowed to attend military events such as graduation ceremonies, the military will work to put in place other options to watch such as live streaming on Facebook.The IDF said that while the virus has not yet caused a major disruption to the IDF’s activities, there are concerns that it may in the future. The IDF has ordered that no soldier be allowed to travel abroad and those currently abroad will not be able to return to duty for two weeks.The military is also preparing for if they are called up to take part in national measures should the virus become a full-blown national crisis, including using military bases as field hospitals as well as assisting the police to enforce quarantines on cities and towns.