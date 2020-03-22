IDF closes crossings between Israel and Palestinian territories

The edict is aimed at Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Palestinian permit holders, including merchants and workers, will be barred on a daily basis from entering West Bank settlements, industrial zones and sovereign Israel. Exceptions will be made for health workers and those employed in vital factories as well as humanitarian and medical cases.

Palestinian workers who are already in settlements, industrial zones and sovereign Israel have to stay where they are. Once they leave for the Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank, they cannot cross back.

COGAT added that they are taking these steps in order "to reduce the movement of people, preventing the spread of the virus, and maintaining the health of the public in the entire region." Late Saturday, it was also reported that COGAT and the Palestinian Authority are working in close cooperation to manage the rate of infection in the area, including delivering coronavirus equipment to Gaza through the Erez border crossing.

COGAT also coordinated the delivery of an additional 1,000 protective medical gear kits, together with 100 liters of "alcogel," with hygiene maintaining and virus prevention uses.