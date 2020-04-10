The company and team commanders for soldiers training to be in communications in the "Ir Habahadim," meaning "City of Training Bases," were removed from the IDF after breaking coronavirus restrictions during the Passover Seder.Amid the holiday festivities in Training Base 7, a training base designated for the Communications Division. The group assembled closer to one another than the distance guidelines allow, acting directly contrary to orders. An investigation within the IDF commenced, leading the Head of the Communications and Cyber-Security Division, General Lior Carmeli, to remove the company commander, as well as the team commander, who were in charge of the group of soldiers, from their positions.A total of 10 soldiers from the course were removed from their training and sent to army prison, as well.The group were reportedly different fighter soldiers training to be operational communications combat soldiers. IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi announced that he had the fighters removed from their combat positions.