The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Two officers removed from IDF after breaking coronavirus regulations

A company commander for a group of training communications soldiers was removed from his position after allowing the group to break regulations set forth to stop the spread of COVID-19.

By TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 10, 2020 16:54
Ir Habahadim, or the “city of training bases," (photo credit: SHARON UDASIN)
Ir Habahadim, or the “city of training bases,"
(photo credit: SHARON UDASIN)
The company and team commanders for soldiers training to be in communications in the "Ir Habahadim," meaning "City of Training Bases," were removed from the IDF after breaking coronavirus restrictions during the Passover Seder.
Amid the holiday festivities in Training Base 7, a training base designated for the Communications Division. The group assembled closer to one another than the distance guidelines allow, acting directly contrary to orders.
An investigation within the IDF commenced, leading the Head of the Communications and Cyber-Security Division, General Lior Carmeli, to remove the company commander, as well as the team commander, who were in charge of the group of soldiers, from their positions.
A total of 10 soldiers from the course were removed from their training and sent to army prison, as well.
The group were reportedly different fighter soldiers training to be operational communications combat soldiers.
IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi announced that he had the fighters removed from their combat positions.


Tags IDF Aviv Kochavi Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor’s Notes: The Shkedi Model to build trust By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Trump aims to prevent Chinese companies from building 5G network in U.S.
US President Donald Trump reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, August 20, 2018
4 Lockdown lifted as Israel's corona count hits 10,995
Residents stand on their balcony as they watch Israeli soldiers performing for them in a bid to assist civilians observing government stay-at-home orders to help fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tel Aviv, Israel April 7, 2020.
5 American Jews: Are you white?
American Jews marching in New York with Israeli flags. How can we bridge the divide between Israel and the Diaspora?
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by