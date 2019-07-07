IDF completes investigation into deadly Khan Younis commando raid

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi surrounded by high-ranking officers as they prepare for escalations along the Gaza border, 2019.. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An IDF investigation into a botched commando raid into the Gaza Strip last November has been presented and accepted by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi.





The special review committee was established by the military to examine and learn from the botched commando raid which took place in Khan Yunis on 11 November 2018.

The findings of the review were presented to the Kochavi as well as commanders from the Special Forces, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, the Head of the Operations Directorate, the Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, and the Head of the General Staff Review Committee, Maj. Gen (Res.) Nitzan Alon.

The November raid in Khan Yunis left an IDF lieutenant-colonel dead and another officer moderately injured. Six Hamas terrorists, including Khan Yunis commander Nur Barakeh, were also killed in the firefight.

The IDF launched two investigations into the raid , which according to Yediot is viewed as a failure by the military.

In a televised news conference last year, Abu Obaida, spokesperson for the group’s Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, said that the Israeli commandos infiltrated into Gaza under the cover of fog, planning to install equipment to wiretap Hamas’s communications networks.

Another commando entered Gaza through a border crossing, under the pretense of working with an international charity operating in the Strip, the group said.

Following the operation, the then-Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. (res.) Gadi Eisenkot, appointed a committee headed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon which was tasked with investigating the operation, drawing conclusions and devising recommendations to be implemented by the General Staff and put into practice by the different IDF branches involved in special operations. The committee’s members included senior officers in active service as well as reservists and senior officials within the security establishment.

According to a statement released by the military, Kochavi said that “the operational mission had not been completed,” and noted that the investigators' analysis of the way the events unfolded during the course of the operation “suggests a number of faults in the forces’ execution of their mission, both before and during the operation, which ultimately led to their exposure.”

The investigators drew several conclusions relating to the Special Forces’ operational planning, preparation, as well as the command mechanisms in place during special operations, the army said.

Some of the recommendations relating to the cooperation of the Special Forces Division with the General Staff are already being implemented and the Division is currently developing a multi-year program based on these conclusions, the statement continued.

While the IDF has not commented in depth regarding the commando raid, the military explained that the purpose of the special forces operation was not to kill or kidnap, and that the troops were exposed while they “carried out a lengthy operation.”

Following the Khan Yunis shootout, Hamas published photos of eight people and two vehicles it said had taken part in the IDF operation, leading Israel’s military censor to put out a serious warning regarding any publication issued by Hamas about the raid.

Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday night that “the lessons will be learned and the recommendations will be implemented. I welcome the courage of the fighters and pilots who worked under very difficult conditions and the heroic rescue operation.”

In consequence to the botched raid two senior commanders left their posts, in February the commander of the elite Sayeret Maktal unit, marking the first time the head of the elite unit stepped down in over 20 years, and more recently Brig.-Gen. G, the commander of the Intelligence Directorate’s Special Operations Division.

According to a report by Yediot Aharonot, Brig.-Gen. “G,” who served as commander of the Intelligence Directorate’s Special Operations Division, quit after learning from media reports two months ago that IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi asked his predecessor to replace him and rehabilitate the elite unit.

His predecessor, Brig.-Gen. “A,” left the army three years ago and has not yet given an answer on whether he wants to resume the position he previously held.

Nevertheless, the report said that G has informed Kochavi that he will leave his position on August 1 regardless of whether A accepts, saying he doesn’t want to be a “lame duck.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit told Yediot that G’s resignation was approved after he served three years as commanding officer of the division, and that a replacement would be appointed in the coming days.

He was “an esteemed commander and combat fighter who contributed significantly to the security of the state throughout his service,” the military said. “In some 30 years, he took part in dozens of special operations, and the units he commanded won awards and much appreciation.”

G previously commanded the IDF’s elite General Staff Reconnaissance Unit. In February, the unit’s commander resigned over the botched raid, marking the first time the head of the elite unit has stepped down in over 20 years.

