IDF demolishes home of Palestinian terrorist, again

Israel’s military demolished the family home of a Palestinian man convicted of murdering St.-Sgt. Ronen Lubarsky during a raid in the West Bank last year after the attacker’s family rebuilt the home, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.



During the demolition of the four-story building under construction by the family of 32 year-old Islam Yousef Abu Hamid in the al-Am’ari refugee camp close to Ramallah, a number of violent riots broke out between Palestinians and IDF troops who responded by using riot dispersal methods.

Several Palestinian youth were injured and several Hamas members were arrested by Israeli security forces.A controversial tactic, Israeli officials say home demolitions are a key deterrent to stop other potential attackers, but Palestinians and human rights groups criticize the army for using collective punishment by demolishing the homes of the terrorist’s families.Hamid, who according to the Shin Bet served time in an Israeli prison for terror activities committed for Hamas, was arrested and indicted in the death of 20 year-old St.-Sgt. Lubarsky from the central Israeli city of Rehovot and a combat soldier in the elite Duvdevan commando unit on May 26th, 2018.Lubarsky, who was taking part in an operation aimed at arresting a terror cell involved in recent shooting attacks was part of the operation’s covering force when he was hit by a 40-pound slab of marble thrown from a rooftop by Hamid.He received initial emergency medical attention in the field and transferred to intensive care at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Karem where he succumbed to his wounds.Abu Hamid was sentenced to life in prison plus eight months and ordered to pay the victim’s family NIS 258,000 for Lubarsky’s murder by a military court in July.The family called the sentence an embarrassment.At the time of the demolition last year, the IDF had initially informed the Hamid family that Israel intended to demolish two floors of the building but in September it was decided that the entire structure would be destroyed.The IDF said that the home had been built on a plot where a building was previously demolished in the 1990’s following an attack by Hamid’s brother which killed Shin Bet operative Noam Cohen.Cohen was killed during a security operation in Ramallah on February 13 1994 when three Hamas operatives opened fire with automatic weapons on the car he was traveling in at the Bitounia junction. While the car was hit by 62 bullets, Cohen stepped outside the vehicle to return fire where he was shot and critically wounded. He later died.Following the initial demolition the family was ordered not to rebuild the structure.According to Palestinian Wafa News Agency, it was the fourth time that the IDF demolished the home, first in 1994 the second in 2004 followed by the demolition in December 2018 and then again on Thursday morning.The mother of Abu Hamid, Latifa Abu Hamid, was quoted by Wafa as saying that the family would rebuild the home just as they’ve done following every time the home was demolished by Israeli troops “as punishment for her son’s activities in the resistance.”The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the military will “continue to monitor the homes of terrorists that have been destroyed on an ongoing basis, and will continue to act against terrorism in Judea and Samaria for the sake of safeguarding security in the area.”

