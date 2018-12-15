IDF demolishes home of Palestinian who killed elite soldier

Family home of Islam Yousef Abu Hamid in the al-Am’ari refugee camp close to Ramallah demolished by the IDF . (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Israel’s military demolished the family home of a Palestinian man who has been charged with killed St.-Sgt. Ronen Lubarsky during a raid in late May, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced Saturday.





During the demolition of the four-story building inhabited by the family of 32 year-old Islam Yousef Abu Hamid in the al-Am’ari refugee camp close to Ramallah , a number of violent riots broke out between Palestinians and IDF troops who responded by using riot dispersal methods.

While there were no casualties reported, some 56 Palestinians were injured.



According to reports IDF troops had to cordon off a large section of the densely-populated refugee camp for the demolition, evacating some 400 men, women and children from neighboring homes.



Palestinian News Agency Maan reported that IDF forces detonated explosives that they had filled the building with around 7.00AM and then again at 9.20 AM.



The IDF had initially informed the Hamid family that Israel intended to demolish two floors of the building but in September it was decided that the entire structure would be destroyed.



Israel’s military noted that the home was erected on a plot where a building was previously demolished in the 1990’s following an attack by Hamid’s brother which killed Shin Bet operative Noam Cohen.



Cohen was killed during a security operation in Ramallah on February 13 1994 when three Hamas operatives opened fire with automatic weapons on the car he was traveling in at the Bitounia junction. While the car was hit by 62 bullets, Cohen stepped outside the vehicle to return fire where he was shot and critically wounded. He later died.



Following the initial demolition the family was ordered not to rebuild the structure.

Hamid, who according to the Shin Bet served time in an Israeli prison for terror activities committed for Hamas, was arrested and indicted in the death of 20 year-old St.-Sgt. Ronen Lubarsky from the central Israeli city of Rehovot and a combat soldier in the elite Duvdevan commando unit on May 26th, 2018.

Lubarsky, who was taking part of an operation aimed at arresting a terror cell involved in recent shooting attacks was part of the operation’s covering force when he was hit by a 40-pound slab of marble thrown from a rooftop by Hamid.

He received initial emergency medical attention in the field and transferred to intensive care at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Karem where he succumbed to his wounds.

A controversial tactic, Israeli officials say home demolitions are a key deterrent to stop other potential attackers, but Palestinians and human rights groups criticize the army for using collective punishment by demolishing the homes of the terrorist’s families.

