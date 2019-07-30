IDF drilling on evacuating communities close to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The IDF has drilled on evacuating communities along the Gaza border, and for the first time, evacuating communities close to the Egyptian border during a large-scale military exercise in southern Israel.



According to reports, the communities which were simulated to be evacuated during the drill included Shlomit, Yated, Avshalom, Yevul, Holit, Bnei Netzarim and Naveh where the current education minister Rafi Peretz lives. The drill also included simulations of the evacuation of communities bordering the Gaza Strip

While the military has in the past drilled on evacuating communities sitting right along the border, it was the first time that these communities-which sit further away from the Hamas controlled coastal enclave- took part in such a drill.The Gaza division drill, which began Sunday afternoon in the city of Ashkelon and in the area bordering the Gaza Strip, saw the participation of ground troops, combat helicopters and other aircraft.The four-day drill “was “another significant step in improving the IDF’s operational preparedness in the Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement, adding that the drill was “preplanned as part of the training schedule for 2019.”The military is concerned that in the next war in the south, Hamas militants or other Gaza-based armed terrorists will cross out of the blockaded Strip through tunnels and then make their way back into Israel to attacks troops and civilians.In January the IDF destroyed a Hamas tunnel that was dug from the southern Gaza city of Rafah and which ran about 1.5 kilometers, including penetrated some 180 meters into Israeli territory, and passing under the only commercial crossing between Gaza and Israel, the Kerem Shalom crossing, as well as beneath several strategic targets, such as gas and diesel pipelines.Israel denied claims the tunnel was used for smuggling, asserting that Hamas had intended to use it to bring terrorists and weapons from Egypt into the Gaza Strip for a possible future combined attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing from the Egyptian side.The tunnel was completely destroyed by an airstrike carried out by the Israeli airforce.Israel accuses Hamas of continuing to invest significant amounts of manpower and money into its tunnel system, which has been described as a “metro system” of three kinds of tunnels in Gaza, some of which run under residential buildings.The system comprises smuggling tunnels with Egypt, tunnels inside the Strip used for command centers and weapons storage, and offensive tunnels used for cross-border attacks in Israel.Israel has a 240-kilometer border with the Sinai and since Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi rise to power, Cairo and Jerusalem are reported to have been closely cooperating in the Sinai peninsula in the fight against ISIS militants.The Palestinian terror group that rules Gaza has long been accused by both Egypt and Israel of aiding ISIS in Sinai.Israel’s military has been investing extensive efforts in locating cross-border tunnels from Gaza and has been building a groundbreaking underground barrier across the entire border with the Hamas-run enclave.Since the end of Operation Protective Edge, Israel has been able to locate and destroy 18 cross-border tunnels dug from Gaza.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



