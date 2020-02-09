The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF holding joint drills with soldiers from country hit by coronavirus

The unnamed country has dozens of citizens infected with the deadly virus

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 9, 2020 15:19
The IDF Search and Rescue Unit takes part in a drill, December 2019. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF Search and Rescue Unit takes part in a drill, December 2019.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF is holding joint military drills in southern Israel with an Asian country where the deadly novel coronavirus has infected dozens.
According to a report by Army Radio and confirmed to The Jerusalem Post, despite the concern over the spread of the virus the military decided to continue with the exercise in order not to harm relations with the unnamed country, which is an “important” ally for Israel.
While the soldiers who are in direct contact with IDF troops and are allowed to move freely in the base where the drill is taking place, the Asian troops are being checked by military doctors several times a day for symptoms of the virus.
If any of the soldiers are found to have the coronavirus, preparations have been made for troops to be quarantined.
A father of a soldier serving on the same base where the drill is taking place told Army Radio that there is no excuse to risk the lives of other soldiers, despite the assurances by the military.
“I am sending my daughter to the army this morning with great fear,” he said. “There is a feeling of betrayal and of an irresponsible act. I want to believe that nobody is making money at the expense of our soldiers’ health. No excuse is worth the risk.”
In response to the concerns, the IDF said that “all required medical inspections have been undertaken and even intensified. At the moment, there is no concern about infection from coronavirus during the joint activity. The IDF is acting in accordance with the instructions of the Health Ministry and the chief medical officer, so as to prevent those in the service of the IDF from being infected, and to maintain their health and well-being.”
The Health Ministry on Friday updated its procedures for travelers arriving from several Asian countries – including the one whose soldiers are currently training with IDF troops – due to the increase of the virus.
In a statement, the ministry said that travelers coming from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Macau who have flu-like symptoms such as an abnormally high fever, persistent coughing, difficulty breathing or any other respiratory symptoms must seek medical help.
In addition, anyone who has been in close contact with an individual with the virus must also be tested.
On Sunday, China raised the death toll from its coronavirus outbreak to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic in 2003. The virus has also spread to at least 27 countries and regions, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people. Two deaths have been reported outside mainland China – both of Chinese nationals.


