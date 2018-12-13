IDF investigating possible third terror attack of the day

IDF soldier scan the area surrounding Itamar.
The IDF received a report on Thursday night of a possible ramming attack near a major West Bank artery, down the road from where two soldiers were killed earlier in the day.
The army said it was investigating the incident which took place at the junction near a gas station off of Route 60 and below the site of the Migron community.
Earlier in the day, two soldiers were killed and two Israelis were wounded in a shooting attack at a bus stop near the T-junction off of Route 60, just next to the Givat Assaf outpost.
On Sunday night seven people were injured in a drive by shooting at a bus stop and hitching post on Route 60 just outside the Ofra settlement.
A car ramming attack was foiled in Al-Bira near the West Bank settlement of Psagot, north of Jerusalem on Thursday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
11 people have been killed in 2018 in seven deadly terror attacks in the West Bank, including the shooting attack that occurred Thursday.
