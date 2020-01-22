The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF joins TikTok, despite national, international security concerns

Chinese technology companies are required to handover data to the communist government, Israeli security experts and US lawmakers have warned.

By EZRA TAYLOR  
JANUARY 22, 2020 18:23
IDF Instagram story seen January 22, 2020. (photo credit: IDF)
IDF Instagram story seen January 22, 2020.
(photo credit: IDF)
Despite security concerns, in an Instagram story Tuesday, the IDF announced that it had now joined the Chinese social media app TikTok.
TikTok, a short-form video creation and sharing app, is available in over 150 markets world-wide and boasts over a billion users. But the app has come under increased scrutiny due to concerns the app has security flaws and weaknesses.
Recently, Israel’s Border Police banned its soldiers from using the Chinese-produced app citing security and privacy concerns joining a chorus of high-profile voices including the US Department of Defense which also warned its staff not to use the app.
Although since patched, Israel-based Checkpoint Research released a report in December saying that, amongst other vulnerabilities, unauthorized videos were able to be uploaded, content on the app was able to be manipulated and sensitive data such as “hidden” videos and private email addresses were able to be released.
“The US Navy and Military both banned their soldiers from using it [TikTok]. They did so before we published on the vulnerabilities that we saw,” Gil Messing from Checkpoint Research told The Jerusalem Post. “It’s important to stress it’s not in the areas of privacy… or extraction of data but more so in the fact that it was very easy to breach it [the app].”
Security concerns remain however, in an October 23 letter written by US Senators Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Tom Cotton urging the Acting Director of National Intelligence to look into TikTok, concerns were voiced over the app's ability to use artificial intelligence to “’learn’ each user's interests and preferences through repeat interaction.”
TikTok, owned by Beijing-based technology company ByteDance, has the ability to collect user data similar to that of other social networks. The difference being, the senators pointed out, is “ByteDance is  still required to adhere to the laws of China,” and “China's vague patchwork of intelligence,” which “compel Chinese companies to support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”

“It’s very common” for social media apps to collect data, Messing confirmed to the Post. “But I can tell you this, when we managed to find the vulnerabilities in the system and see the information that TikTok has asked the users to upload there was a lot of information that’s not really necessary. Credit cards for example, why do they need a credit card?”
“They even had home addresses,” Messing explained.
Though Messing said that TikTok claimed to be only using basic data.  “The only tabs that people [users] are using are basically email addresses, full names and birthdays,” he said.
In a statement to the Post the IDF said: "At this stage, the IDF does not prevent the use of the app. The Information Security Department operates on a variety of levels to increase soldier’s awareness of threats to upload private, personal or classified information to social networks. "
“By law every company in China has a partnership with the government and the Chinese government doesn’t just want taxes, they also want to be able to communicate with computer systems,” Dr Harel Menashri, Head of cyber at Holon Institute of Technology (HIT) and one of the founders of the Shin Bet’s (Israel Security Agency) cyber division told the Post.
“We found more and more systems and software from China that have backdoors and many of them automatically send data to Chinese servers. From the very beginning we found this app suspicious, Menashri said.”
“I can’t comment on the security aspect, however using the platform does allow them [the IDF] communicate a more human aspect of the Israeli army and I don’t see how that’s a bad thing given that there’s a lot of negative press about what the army does,” Emily Schrader co-founder of digital marketing firm Social Lite Creative, told the Post.
“It’s easy to lose sight of that in the international arena, the people who are serving in the army are often teenagers and you aren’t necessarily aware of that in the United States and other countries that don’t have a draft,” Schrader said.
“They do take every precaution when it comes to what photos are used and when they’re released,” Schrader added.
Menashri said that “sometimes the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing. As we can see in many cases here in Israel sometimes, we are thinking we are wise when that is not the case. Look at what happened at the Hatzor Airbase a few weeks ago,” referring to the Israeli Air Force jets which were flooded in underground hangars."
“Sometimes they are too ignorant to make the right decision, sometimes people make mistakes.”
“Don’t use TikTok,” Dr Menashri recommended IDF soldiers. “If the [IDF] Spokesperson’s Unit wants to use it… it’s a problem but they decide it’s very important to use it, they have to do it very carefully,” he stressed. "They should use the app in a completely isolated environment, don’t use it like a regular app. After they make their movies, they should transfer them to a special laboratory that’s completely isolated environment… away from other computers.”
“Think very carefully before you use it,” he concluded.


