IDF officer reprimanded for investigating Hezbollah's flagship tunnel

One of the architects of the IDF’s Operation Northern Shield which located and destroyed Hezbollah’s cross-border attack tunnels was reprimanded by IDF Chief Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi after he crossed into Lebanon via one of the tunnels without informing his superiors.



According to a report in Yediot Aharonot Brig.-Gen. Rafi Milo, who served as the commander of the Galilee Division until earlier this week, took several troops with him as he investigated the tunnel until the entrance of Hezbollah’s flagship tunnel in the southern Lebanese town of Ramiyeh.

Milo did so at night and without updating or coordinating his actions any other officers including the Head of the Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram contrary to safety procedures and risking his life and the lives of the soldiers who accompanied him, the report said."This is not a responsible operation, without prior coordination and not according to the security procedures," a military official was quoted as saying.Following the incident Milo informed Baram of his actions and he was summoned by Kochavi who was reportedly “outraged” at the incident and reprimanded him and delayed Milo’s promotion to Major General until 2022.The tunnel which Milo had crossed had been dug at a depth of 80 meters (262 feet) and had 20 stories of stairs. The Ramiyah tunnel, which took Hezbollah several years to dig and had been in the process of completing, also contained railroads to transport equipment, garbage, and was equipped with lighting equipment, ventilation and ladders.The cross-border Hezbollah attack tunnel was exposed by the IDF last January and destroyed in May in an operation led by the Northern Command and the Galilee Division using sealants after a months-long intelligence investigation was carried out along the route of the tunnel.The tunnel began in the southern Lebanese village of Ramiya and stretched one kilometer before it infiltrated several dozen meters into northern Israel, close to the communities of Zarit and Shtula.Israel launched Operation Northern Shield in early December to discover and destroy tunnels dug by the Lebanese Shiite terror group into northern Israel. After finding six tunnels, the IDF declared the end of the operation in mid-January, saying that it had “deprived Hezbollah of the unique offensive abilities it had built for years as part of its planned attack on Israeli territory” and strengthened security along the northern border.

