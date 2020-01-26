IDF plans for increased tensions over Trump peace plan

The IDF is preparing for increased tensions as Israelis and Palestinians await the publication of US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, the "Deal of the Century," which is expected to be released on Tuesday. The IDF's Central Command has deployed six battalions to Judea and Samaria to prevent terror attacks, according to Army Radio. Palestinian leaders called for mass protests to attempt to stop the plan, which they called the “Zionist-American conspiracy.” A Palestinian Authority official told The Jerusalem Post, that Palestinian leadership is “facing huge pressure from the street to take tough measures, especially halting security coordination with Israel.”Amid the increased tensions, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi cancelled a symposium that he and all the IDF's brigadier-generals were supposed to attend on Sunday. The IDF told Kan News that the seminar was ultimately cancelled to allow for "inquiries into operational issues." The seminar was reportedly intended to focus on Kohavi's multi-year plan, which aims to strengthen the IDF's operational capabilities and combat systems.Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.