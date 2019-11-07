IDF promotes first female officer to artillery corps battalion commander

For the first time in IDF history, a female officer is going to command an artillery corps battalion.



Major Efrat Kikov Levi will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel and will be assigned as battalion commander of the "Thunder" battalion, which is currently deployed in the Golan Heights.

Levi, 32 years old, drafted in 2006 to the artillery corps in the MLRS battalion and continued to commanders' course. After serving for a year as an operational commander, she went to the officers' course for ground forces from which she graduated with honors.Once she finished her course, she was assigned platoon commander in an operational company. She served in several other operational positions in the artillery corps before training and commanding as a company commander in both the training sector and in the battalion in which she began her army journey.She additionally served as the secretary for Yair Golan when he was in the position of Northern Command commander.This is not Levi's first time making IDF history; she was also the first woman to be deputy battalion commander in Eged (artillery brigade) 282 and operations division 215 commander.The announcement came mere days after the IDF announced that it would be increasing the number of women serving as combat soldiers in co-ed battalions The decision was made in order to move male fighters to maneuvering units, which are experiencing a significant shortage of manpower ever since compulsory service for men was shortened from three years to two years and eight months. The IDF has yet to lengthen women's compulsory service from two years to two years and four months, as they had initially announced.Although the number of women wanting to serve in combat units is increasing, as opposed to a decrease with men, this remains a voluntary choice for women. But those who do volunteer commit to serving for at least three years, as men must do, if they are assigned to a combat unit.Today, the IDF has a lack of manpower in fighting battalions, as reflected in senior companies and platoons.Maariv contributed to this report.

