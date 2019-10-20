Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF requires commanders to read one book per year to raise professionalism

Kochavi claims that commanders in general and specifically commanders who lead soldiers into combat is a professional person who should learn and gain relevant knowledge.

By
October 20, 2019 12:49
2 minute read.
IDF officer reads a book as required by the new army law implemented by Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

IDF officer reads a book as required by the new army law implemented by Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi decided that in order to "take command as a profession," commanders in the IDF will be required to read professional literature.

"IDF officers must be professionals. They must read professional literature in all fields, watch professional films, listen to lectures on relevant subjects, and devote personal and group time to clarifying, investigating and practicing core subjects," Kochavi said. "Hence, continuous learning of the art of war is synonymous with professionalism, leadership, responsibility and morality. In a rapidly changing world, in combat arenas that are spreading and taking new forms, learning and deepening professionalism is an imperative. It is a command which comes from the conscience and awakens responsibility."

Kochavi claims that commanders in general and specifically commanders who lead soldiers into combat is a professional person who should learn and gain relevant knowledge.

Commanders should gain knowledge of past military events, case studies and examples that the commander may use in moments of truth.

According to the statement released by the IDF spokesperson's unit, the military profession is unique in that it requires the ability to make decisions under fire, to analyze quickly and professionally, and it requires knowledge on history in general and military history in particular, tactics and strategies, leadership, management and decision-making, psychology, logistics, technology and more.

Kochavi will designate mandatory books, articles and digital media for IDF officers who have the rank of lieutenant coronel or higher to read. Every division or force (ground/air/navy) commander will designate a required book for their soldiers to read which will be suited to that unit in particular.

The book Kochavi chose for 2019 is Transformation Under Fire by US Colonel Douglas Macgregor, who wrote during the George Bush administration in 2003 about military reform which would "enhance responsiveness to crises and permit rapid decision-making and planning," according to the book's Amazon page.

Kochavi chose the book in light of the US Army's successes on the battlefield.

He additionally chose an Israeli four-part television series called Do Not Look at the Land as the required media documentation for 2019. The series documents the Yom Kippur War, including intelligence, policies, battles and combat soldiers.

The IDF will also have a "military bookcase" with books that, although they are not required reading for commanders, are highly recommended reads.

Part of field practice will involve teaching soldiers the importance of being well-read, as well as of deepening and learning in the military profession.


Related Content

The Baruch Padeh Medical Center.
October 20, 2019
Arab Israeli man attacks hospital medical staff, breaks arm of bystander

By TAMAR BEERI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings