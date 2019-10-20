IDF requires commanders to read one book per year to raise professionalism

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi decided that in order to "take command as a profession," commanders in the IDF will be required to read professional literature.



"IDF officers must be professionals. They must read professional literature in all fields, watch professional films, listen to lectures on relevant subjects, and devote personal and group time to clarifying, investigating and practicing core subjects," Kochavi said. "Hence, continuous learning of the art of war is synonymous with professionalism, leadership, responsibility and morality. In a rapidly changing world, in combat arenas that are spreading and taking new forms, learning and deepening professionalism is an imperative. It is a command which comes from the conscience and awakens responsibility."

Kochavi claims that commanders in general and specifically commanders who lead soldiers into combat is a professional person who should learn and gain relevant knowledge.Commanders should gain knowledge of past military events, case studies and examples that the commander may use in moments of truth.According to the statement released by the IDF spokesperson's unit, the military profession is unique in that it requires the ability to make decisions under fire, to analyze quickly and professionally, and it requires knowledge on history in general and military history in particular, tactics and strategies, leadership, management and decision-making, psychology, logistics, technology and more.Kochavi will designate mandatory books, articles and digital media for IDF officers who have the rank of lieutenant coronel or higher to read. Every division or force (ground/air/navy) commander will designate a required book for their soldiers to read which will be suited to that unit in particular.The book Kochavi chose for 2019 is Transformation Under Fire by US Colonel Douglas Macgregor, who wrote during the George Bush administration in 2003 about military reform which would "enhance responsiveness to crises and permit rapid decision-making and planning," according to the book's Amazon page.Kochavi chose the book in light of the US Army's successes on the battlefield.He additionally chose an Israeli four-part television series called Do Not Look at the Land as the required media documentation for 2019. The series documents the Yom Kippur War, including intelligence, policies, battles and combat soldiers.The IDF will also have a "military bookcase" with books that, although they are not required reading for commanders, are highly recommended reads.Part of field practice will involve teaching soldiers the importance of being well-read, as well as of deepening and learning in the military profession.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });