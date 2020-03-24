The IDF and the defense establishment will take responsibility for the care of Israel’s elderly population during the coronavirus crisis, the Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday."The IDF and the Defense Ministry are taking responsibility for protecting the elderly population of the State of Israel,” Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said. “The coronavirus harms the older population much more severely than the young. And so, at the heart of the national plan to protect the elderly and at-risk populations. To that end, the Home Front Command, the IDF and the defense establishment are fully committed to carrying out the mission.”Dubbed “Guards of Gold,” the defense establishment will work with local authorities to map the elderly population and their various needs, increase public awareness, increase logistical centers and more.According to the Defense Ministry statement, Bennett will formulate a national plan and will address the needs of the elderly such as food, medical needs, prolonged isolation, and more.Defense Minister Naftali Bennett held a preliminary meeting on the issue on Monday night along with Home Front Commander Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai, Deputy Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and other senior officers. The full plan will be presented for approval by Bennett in the coming days.