The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF soldiers support fellow Jews by praying Kaddish for passed loved ones

The soldiers serve with teh Netzach Yehuda unit, which allows haredi youth to serve in Israel's defence forces.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
APRIL 6, 2020 18:20
An ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, Jewish man walks past Israeli soldiers of the Netzah Yehuda Haredi infantry battalion during their swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
An ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, Jewish man walks past Israeli soldiers of the Netzah Yehuda Haredi infantry battalion during their swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A group of religious IDF solders are bringing comfort to Jews in mourning by saying the obligatory "Kaddish" prayer on their behalf for deceased loved ones in a minyan.
The soldiers serve with the Netzach Yehuda unit, a special battalion reserved for haredi soldiers who want to combine the rigors of religious Jewish practice with service in the Israeli army. Currently all soldiers are on lockdown on their bases, with no leave allowed while the pandemic measures are in effect. As the soldiers have been together for more than two weeks with no contact with anyone from outside the base, they have been permitted to hold minyanim - formal prayer quora consisting of at least ten men.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic which is preventing others from forming minyanim across Israel and the diaspora, the soldiers have offered their services to anyone wanting Kiddish said for a loved one who has passed. They have been inviting people to send them names so that they can be remembered properly. 
Rabbi Shmuel Schwartz, a father of a paratrooper with the brigade said: "Over the last few weeks I have been lost because I cannot say Kaddish for my mother. Then my soul was immediately revitalized when my son offered to say Kaddish for my mother in his unit. I felt so relieved and at comfort that my mother could be properly honored during my time of mourning.”
THe initiative was launched and is being supported by Nahal Haredi, an organization which supports haredi soldiers serving in the IDF. The organisation has set up an online form for people around the world to place their requests for loved ones to be prayed for.
The Nahal Haredi organization currently supports and accompanies 2,200 active duty soldiers, 300 lone soldiers and over 13,000 veterans.


Tags IDF Judaism IDF Soldiers Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by