IDF starts demolishing houses of terrorists who killed Dvir Sorek – Palestinian report

The 18-year-old was kidnapped and stabbed multiple times in August.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 28, 2019 04:50
Dvir Sorek (photo credit: Courtesy)
Dvir Sorek
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Israel Defense Forces have started to demolish the houses of the terrorists who killed 18-year-old Dvir Sorek, according to Palestinian reports.
According to the Hebrew outlet Walla, during the night between Wednsday and Thursday, clashes erupted between the Israeli soldiers and Palestinian youth who tried to block the roads to the military vehicles in the Beit Kahil village.
On August 7, Sorek was kidnapped and stabbed multiple times. His body was found on the ground not far from the Migdal Oz settlement security gate.
The young man was a soldier, but he was unarmed and not in uniform at the time of the attack. He was enrolled in the Hesder military program at the Orthodox Machanayim Yeshiva in Migdal Oz. His intention was to serve in the IDF as a soldier while still being a yeshiva student.
A few days later, the IDF arrested two Palestinian men, 24-year-old Nazir Saleh Khalil Atafra and 30-year-old Qasem Araf Khalil Atafra.
In September, it announced that it had informed their families of its intention to demolish the terrorists' houses, and that they were given the opportunity to file an objection against the demolition.
In October, IDF Prosecution filed an indictment in the Judea Military Court against five Palestinians in connection with the murder of Sorek. In addition to Nazir Saleh Khalil Atafra and Qasem Araf Khalil Atafra, also Ahmad al-Atzafra, Yusef Zahur and Mahmoud Atuna were indicted. All of them are affiliated with Hamas, according to the indictment.


