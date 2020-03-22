IDF to continue normal draft schedule with increased precautions

Some of the adjustments in light of the coronavirus, according to the spokesperson, includes the redistribution of young Israelis on the day of their draft to different recruitment centers in Israel, only transferring 25 recruits at a time into the induction area and reducing the amount of stations.

Similarly, the vaccine station has been boosted with extra paramedics to expedite the process.

Apart from the recruitment process, the IDF has made adjustments to their training bases, where recruits will be briefed and trained on protective procedures against the coronavirus . Additional medical teams were also deployed to train and detect soldiers displaying symptoms of the coronavirus, while the registration process, which occurs upon arriving to a training base, will be carried only in open spaces.

More precautions are also being taken in the dining halls of IDF bases, focusing on avoiding as much physical contact as possible.