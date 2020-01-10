IDF to demolish homes of terrorists who killed Rina Shnerb, Dvir Sorek

The IDF announced on Friday that it has notified the families of several terrorists responsible for fatal attacks that their houses are going to be demolished. Hamas-affiliated Mahmoud Atuna was involved in the attack that killed 19-year-old Dvir Sorek in August. Sorek’s body was found a short distance away from the security gate of the Migdal Oz settlement after he was stabbed multiple times. At the end of November, the army announced that it had already carried out other demolitions in connection with the attack. Walid Hanatsheh and Yzaen Majame are among those standing trial for murdering 17-year-old Rina Shnerb in August at the Dani spring near the settlement of Dolev. The IDF added that the demolitions of other houses of those responsible for the attack are being investigated.The families of the terrorists have the opportunity to file an appeal against the demolition. In addition, the army announced that they would demolish again the house of Ahmed Qunbeh, who was among those responsible for killing Rabbi Raziel Shevach, 35, in a drive-by shooting attack on Route 60 in January 2018. The house was demolished the following April, but according to the IDF statement, since then it has been rebuilt.