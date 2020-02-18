IDF to make changes to General Staff as part of Momentum Plan

The IDF will be making changes in the structure of the General Staff as part of the new Momentum multiyear plan in order to deepen the military’s focus on Iran.As part of the Momentum multiyear plan, and after a series of meetings by the general staff to examine a number of alternatives, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi ordered a series of changes in the structure of the IDF’s General Staff. “This is a change that is not often done, and is it significant,” said IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman on a call with reporters on Tuesday.According to Zilberman, there are three main reasons behind the changes including the need to strengthen the IDF’s multilateral force building which is becoming more complex, the need to deepen the military’s strategy in terms of international and inter-organizational partners as well as the need to strengthen the IDF’s campaign against Iran.As part of the changes the Planning Directorate will also change its name to the Power Building Directorate and will focus on manpower and as well as being responsible for developing weapons with a focus on multifaceted vision which is “essential in light of the many projects” in the multiyear plan.The change, Zilberman said, will strengthen the ties between the military and defense industries in Israel as well as more effectively manage and monitor a series of projects which are planned throughout the multiyear plan.The IDF will also be establishing a new Iran Command as one of the top priorities of the Momentum multiyear plan, which aims to obtain a considerable military advantage over Israel’s foes.The new Iran Command will be led by a major general and will be dedicated and focused on analyzing threats posed by Iran and planning and incorporating military strategy as well as designing and coordinating Israel’s campaign against the Islamic Republic.“We understand that it is important to make such changes in light of the emerging threat with Iran,” Zilberman said. “We want someone to wake up in the morning and whose focus will be solely on Iran.”The command will bolster the IDF’s attack capabilities, including by technological means for the IAF jets to destroy enemy targets, increase the military’s intelligence superiority and expand its intelligence gathering on the Islamic Republic including by satellites as well as bolster Israel’s cyber (both defensive and offensive) capabilities.According to the military, these organizational changes will not only result in optimal utilization of the General Staff but move the IDF towards the model of other Western militaries.The changes, which have been approved by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, are set to take effect during the upcoming summer.