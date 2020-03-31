IDF troops begin distributing essential goods to elderly

Some 1,000 IDF troops from the Homefront Command have started distributing food and other necessities to the elderly and other at-risk populations.Following a number of coronavirus outbreaks in senior assisted-living facilities, the military has taken responsibility to begin distributing food and other necessities to the country’s elderly and others who are unable to make these purchases due to restrictions to prevent the continued spread of coronavirus. The military will be working with local governments to identify those who need assistance and will begin delivering the products through the unit’s Rescue Division, assisted by troops from the Technological and Logistics Directorate.The Homefront Command will be coordinating the effort though its five district headquarters, and soldiers from units in those districts will coordinate with some 250 facilities to provide them with what they need, including providing information in various languages as well as additional services like medication and social security.The move, which is part of an agreement between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Defense Ministry, will also see one commander and four soldiers who will be assigned to each person requiring assistance.In addition, the Homefront Command continues extensive operations to provide assistance in various areas to government ministries, MDA and civilian population in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.Beginning Tuesday at noon, some 700 unarmed IDF soldiers will join Israel police officers in districts across the country to help them enforce the government’s partial lockdown.On Monday night, the government approved stricter regulations to help prevent the continued spread of the deadly virus, banning all public gatherings including outdoor prayer services. Another significant restriction announced was that only two people living in the same house would be able to be together outdoors, going no more than 100 meters from their home except for food or medical supplies.