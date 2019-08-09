IDF warns residents of minefield after Kibbutz's expansion

The residents of a Kadarim, a kibbutz in the upper Galilee, are furious after the IDF warned them that their homes are built on top of a minefield only after they began their construction, Channel 12 reported.



After going through the entire bureaucratic process required for the expansion of their locality, the residents of Kadarim have been informed by the IDF that the newly-constructed buildings lie on top of unexploded ammunition.

"Meanwhile, my family and I live in a rented apartment. It's absurd," Nir Boneh, a local resident, said in an interview with Channel 12.He added that "rumor has it that on the hill near my grandfather's place, [the IDF] has trained, but those areas have been massively cultivated many years ago."According to Boneh, after the IDF had raised those claims, the kibbutz hired a private company to inspect the area.He said that "[the company] has stated decisively that there are no mines in the area and that it can be used."He added that as he cannot legally construct anything in the area, "four families already live there… My future neighbor already lives in his home, and I'm still waiting."The IDF Spokesperson's Unit responded to the report saying that "the construction plans for Kadarim is located in a firing zone that might contain unexploded ammunition."According to the IDF, on July 6th 2017, the Defense Ministry published a decree requiring all use of the area – including construction and cultivation – may be done only after the area's demining.

