The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF will not open fire on unarmed Gazans seeking medical care in Israel

"We will not give Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad an opportunity to carry out attacks"

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
APRIL 13, 2020 16:05
Maj. Naor Shem Tov (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Maj. Naor Shem Tov
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF troops will not shoot at unarmed Gazans approaching the border fence seeking medical care for the coronavirus in Israel but will not allow for any infiltrations from the Hamas-run coastal enclave.
“Troops will not open fire on women and children but at the end of the day we won't give Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad an opportunity to take advantage and carry out attacks like they have during the riots we saw the fence during the Great Return Marches,” Company Commander of the 202nd Paratroopers Battalion, Maj. Naor Shem-Tov, told The Jerusalem Post.
“As an army which protects the country, we are prepared for all scenarios. There are always discussions about what would happen if Gazans come to the border looking for medical care, on all levels of command. 
As fear over the continued spread of the coronavirus continues to grow in the blockaded enclave where 13 people have been diagnosed with the virus, Shem-Tov told the Post that the military is also prepared for the resumption of rocket fire towards southern Israel.
Though Hamas has closed schools, mosques and wedding halls and banned large street gatherings in the Strip, it has not imposed a total lockdown to curb the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Gaza’s healthcare system would not be able to deal with an outbreak of the deadly disease in the densely populated enclave home to nearly 2 million people.
In late March a projectile was fired from the Strip and landed in an open field leading the Israeli Air Force to strike Hamas targets in retaliation.The projectile broke a month-long lull in violence and was the first fired in almost a month when a rocket was fired towards southern Israel but landed inside the Gaza Strip.
While hundreds of troops from the IDF’s Paratroopers Brigade are busy caring for coronavirus patients, hundreds more of their fellow servicemen are guarding Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip.
Troops have been kept on base away from family for the past month and a half in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading and to ensure continued training and operations. And while there have been several incidents of troops being documented breaking the regulations imposed by the Health Ministry and the Chief of Staff, most soldiers under the current unique circumstances have not.
While they may be far from family, soldiers understand that being at base is safer than being home where they could get sick or infect others. Troops also continue to work in a “capsule-system” where soldiers work in two or three self-contained shifts where they do not physically interact with each other.
“Troops are very motivated and understand the situation. Some are very concerned about friends and family who might be in quarantine or sick. But they are learning more, are training more, and are getting stronger,” Shem Tov said, adding that by remaining on base “it’s helped keep them healthy.”
But while the regulations have kept the troops on base, that doesn’t stop residents of southern Israel from sending over messages of support.
“The ties between troops and residents of the south are very tight, but because of corona we keep our distance from them. We can't even get shabbat cakes from them,” Shem-Tov said adding that instead of food residents are sending over videos for troops for the Passover holiday and Shabbat.
“It warms the heart even if we can't physically touch. It’s love from afar.”


Tags Gaza IDF Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Exit strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emanuele Giaufret European Union to spearhead int’l response to the coronavirus pandemic By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
MANFRED GERSTENFELD How can we teach antisemitism more efficiently? By MANFRED GERSTENFELD

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by