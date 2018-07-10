IDF work dispute could halt flow of West Bank goods

FILE PHOTO: General view shows houses in Shvut Rachel, a West Bank Jewish settlement located close to the Jewish settlement of Shilo, near Ramallah October 6, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
The flow of commercial goods between sovereign Israel and the West Bank, including the Palestinian territories could be suspended due to a work dispute between the Civil Administration’s union and the Finance Ministry.
The suspension is part of a laundry list of activity Civil Administration workers have threatened to take beginning Sunday if their work conditions are not changed and if additional staff is not hired to make up for the shortfalls.
The union’s steps targeting West Bank business come just as Israel has also temporarily banned the flow of commercial goods in and out of the Gaza Strip for security reasons.
Among the services which will be suspended are the delivery of mail throughout the West Bank and the refusal to advance work on tenders for 3,000 settler housing units.
The Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria will suspend work on building plans for Palestinians and Israelis.
Committees dealing with land registry will be canceled. The population registry will also suspend its activities.
Palestinians will not be given import licenses and business permits will not be issued for Palestinians or Israelis. All work on the production and sale of agriculture products will be suspended, as will work on electricity and water issues, including steps to prevent water theft.
The civil administration will also stop its oversight work on illegal construction and will not take steps to demolish the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar.