The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF's 215th Division drills for war with Hezbollah

Hundreds of troops and reservists took part in drill

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 16:54
Troops from the IDF’s 215 Artillery Division (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Troops from the IDF’s 215 Artillery Division
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Troops from the IDF’s 215 Artillery Division have completed a week-long tactical drill simulating war on the Lebanese front using a new operational concept aimed to produce a higher level of effectiveness on the battlefield.
Hundreds of troops as well as officers, commanders and reservists from the 402nd and 55th battalions participated in the tactical drill taking place in the Jordan valley which began on Sunday.
The level and size of the exercise is “something that has never happened before,” 402nd Battalion Commander Lt.-Col. Udi Amir told The Jerusalem Post. “One of the important parts of the drill is the new operational  concept which will allow us to independently fulfill the mission.”
According to Amir, the division has been drilling on bettering their understanding and use of all the new cutting-edge weapon systems that the Artillery Corps has recently acquired such as high-caliber gun systems, remotely piloted aerial vehicles and new computer systems.
The new technology and operational concept allows the IDF to neutralize enemies within a fraction of the time that just a few years ago would have taken several minutes.
With all the new technology and systems, “it’s easier for us to destroy the enemy before they disappear,” he said.
And while the battalion is drilling for possible war in the north with Hezbollah, they took part in the last round of violence between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip (Operation Black Belt).
“We know how to transfer what we learned from the southern front to the north. We know how to use the technology which is very complicated and how to find our enemies,” Amir said.
But, he stressed, “We know how to differentiate between Hamas and Hezbollah, which is a quasi army on a different front. There are many differences but the use of technology and techniques are similar.”
According to Amir, the challenge facing Israel’s military is the size of Hezbollah their missile arsenal which “will make the IDF need to react faster and in a stronger way because it’s a bigger country. Will also need more forces.”
“It’s a totally different war,” he stressed.
In addition to all the new technology being drilled on, the exercise includes maneuvering batteries in urban areas as well as mountainous terrain.
“In Lebanon we know that many villages will be evacuated, something we don’t have in Gaza and that will allow the IDF to maneuver much easier,” he said.
With a war of words heating up between Israel and her northern foes, the drill is of utmost importance for a military which is expecting a multi-front war.
“The troops like to be in the field and feel ready for war, be it in the north or the south. With this enemy or the other, we know there will be challenges and fatalities, so we drill a lot, whenever we have time.”


Tags Hezbollah IDF Drill Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo France gets it right By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Bring our citizens home By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Palestinians edge toward elections By NEVILLE TELLER
Yisrael Medad and Eli Pollak Needed: Media rehabilitation By YISRAEL MEDAD, ELI POLLAK
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by