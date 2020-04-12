IDF's Shayetet 13 develops solutions to compress oxygen to fight corona

As the number of Israelis on ventilators grow, the IDF's famed Shayetet 13 (Navy Special Forces) is helping in the military's fight against the deadly coronavirus by developing advanced solutions to compress oxygen.

The elite unit, which trains experienced divers and as a result has a great deal of experience in under-water breathing technologies and oxygen tanks, developed a unique method to adapt their own oxygen tank unit to one suitable to produce oxygen tanks for civilian population in medical need.The Navy special forces also work alongside Yad Sara and the Health Ministry to deliver these tanks to patients who need them. The technology had been shared with foreign armies to help other countries use it as well and save lives among their own civilian population.

“Apart from the system’s development and supply, the unit will provide a logistical response and will assist in transporting oxygen tanks as needed,” the IDF said in a statement.

Amid fears that the number of patients needing respiratory assistance may exceed the number of respirators available, the Defense Ministry has been working to produce Israeli-developed ventilators with defense companies and startups in the country.