IDF's elite Sayeret Matkal playing role in war against coronavirus

IAI and Invoytec to produce Israeli-developed ventilators in missile production plant.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 31, 2020 20:11
Elite troops of the IDF will contribute to Israel's fight against coronavirus
Israel’s famed Sayeret Matkal is helping in the IDF’s fight against the coronavirus by aiding with medical logistics across the country, The Jerusalem Post has learnt.
The elite unit which is more accustomed to gathering field intelligence deep behind enemy lines as well as counter-terrorism operations and hostage rescue beyond Israel’s borders is playing a key role in the fight against the deadly disease.
While Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov said last week that Israel has only 2,864 available ventilators, including some owned by the IDF, some reports say that the health ministry does not know the true number of ventilators in the country.
The Jerusalem Post has learnt that soldiers in the unit have been going across the country counting the number of respirators in each hospital or health care facility.
“The State of Israel must develop independent capabilities in everything related to dealing with the COVID-19 virus pandemic. We cannot remain dependent on procurement from other countries. We must develop independent, advanced capabilities,” Minister of Defense, Naftali Bennett said Tuesday.
Amid fears that the number of patients needing respiratory assistance may exceed the number of respirators available, the Ministry of Defense along with Israel Aerospace Industries and Invoytec will also begin the serial production of Israeli-developed ventilators.
“The Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP), and the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), at the Israel Ministry of Defense, in collaboration with medical company, Inovytec, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), have completed the establishment of a first-of-its-kind production line for Ventway Sparrow ventilators,” the ministry said in a statement.
The first 30 ventilators have already been delivered to the Ministry of Health. 
With a lack of ventilators in Israel and around the world, Inovytec and IAI established a production line for ventilators within days and inaugurated on Tuesday morning in a classified missile production department of IAI.
“The best minds in the field of missiles, aviation and space joined Inovytec, under the auspices of the Ministries of Defense and Health, and together we have established – in just a few days - an advanced production line for ventilators,” said Boaz Levy, General Manager and Executive VP of IAI Systems, Missiles & Space Group.
The production line was built in a short time frame in order to expand the production of Ventway Sparrow machines, the ministry said.
"Turning a missile production line into a ventilator assembly plant is a very complex task,” said Brig.-Gen.(Res.)Dr.Dani Gold, Director of the DDR&D in the IMoD, adding that the ministry is “continuing in the race around the clock to translate the extraordinary tech capabilities of the defense establishment, to the fight against corona.”
The Ventway Sparrow, which provides life-sustaining respiratory care for patients with the virus in various conditions, is a state-of-the-art, turbine-powered, lightweight, easy-to-use ventilator that enables effective invasive and non-invasive mechanical ventilation for both adults and children.
With a record demand for ventilators and difficulty in purchasing components as the entire globe races to build or procure ventilators, the ministry said that “all of the relevant bodies in the State of Israel have joined forces in order to achieve what is needed for the production of these crucial ventilators.”
Deputy Director General and Head of the Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP), at the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD), Avi Dadon said that production rates will accelerate further in order to deliver more ventilators to hospitals and health centers.


