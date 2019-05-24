IFCJ grassroots campaign fundraising for Carlebach 'moshav of love'

Damages from fires that raged throughout Israel, May 23. (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) launched a campaign on Friday meant to help 62 families left homeless after a raging fire consumed their homes on Thursday.



The families of Moshav Mevo Modiin (also spelled Modiim) had 15 minutes to escape Thursday as a brush fire, exacerbated by a heat wave and strong winds, encroached. Families were home with their children due to the Lag B'Omer holiday.

The IFCJ opened a grassroots campaign on Friday, agreeing to match dollar-for-dollar all contributions made to its site with the goal of reaching $500,000.



Mevo Modiin was founded by the late Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, also known as the singing Rebbe, who spent his life improving inter-faith relations between Jews and Christians, as well as supporting Jewish values and teachings, according to an IFCJ release.



IFCJ head Yael Eckstein told The Jerusalem Post that when she heard of the fire and of the families made homeless, she realized that IFCJ must step in.



"We realized we need to be the first to respond, as we always are in situations in Israel when people need help to break through bureaucracy and need immediate care," she explained.



Eckstein spoke with Brachie Sprung of the International Office of Jerusalem Partnerships, who herself was raised on Moshav Mevo Modiin, and the two decided to launch a joint effort to aid the families.

Usually, Jewish charities rely on large-scale donors for their work, yet the IFCJ has created a different model based on grassroots activists who offer small contributions on a regular basis.



"We agreed to use our emergency funds to match any donations gathered online," she told the Post. "So far, the largest single donation had been $10,000.



In her perspective, it's fitting that the work done by the late Carlebach is now being aided by IFCJ.



"My late father, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, was greatly inspired by Carlebach," she said, "Carlebach was often put down by the larger Jewish community for his ground-breaking ideas and my father was at times treated badly due to his message of a new dialogue between Christians and Jews.



"It is fitting thing, in a spiritual sense, that after both men passed away the communities they created will support one another and ensure their work lives on," she said.





The IFCJ is in ongoing communication with social services to ensure that aid will be given to the displaced families as quickly and effectively as possible.



