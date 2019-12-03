The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

INSEAD and Israeli start-up to launch world's first VR classroom

Promising immersive learning and real-time analytics in the classroom, the VR facility will be developed at INSEAD's Fontainebleau campus, south of Paris.

By EYTAN HALON  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 16:40
A pilot VR classroom at INSEAD's Fontainebleau campus (photo credit: INSEADׁ)
A pilot VR classroom at INSEAD's Fontainebleau campus
(photo credit: INSEADׁ)
Leading graduate business school INSEAD unveiled a partnership with Israeli virtual reality (VR) start-up ActiView on Tuesday to establish the world's first VR classroom for higher education.
Promising immersive learning and real-time analytics in the classroom, the VR facility will be developed at INSEAD's Fontainebleau campus, south of Paris, and is expected to commence operations early next year.
INSEAD, which also boasts campuses in Singapore and Abu Dhabi, has repeatedly been ranked in the top three graduate business schools worldwide by The Financial Times.
The use of VR glasses and carefully-chosen case studies in the classroom, the project partners say, will enable students to experience real-world business dilemmas and scenarios. Each VR kit is connected to a tablet enabling student-lecturer interaction and real-time analysis of student behavior.
"There are many technologies out there that you can bring into the classroom but my experience is that, 90% of the time, they don't really create value and are more of a distraction," said INSEAD Dean Ilian Mihov, demonstrating the capabilities of the VR system in Tel Aviv.

"This is really one of the 10% of value-creating technologies that can help us improve the teaching of cases and create a very different learning experience. From a research point of view, the technology will help us understand how people react in a way that we could not have done before."
The VR classroom, equipped with 40 seats, will offer INSEAD lecturers greater insight into how different groups of students react to similar scenarios, and transfer information to students in a more engaging and efficient manner than repetitive text-based learning.
The unique venture is the result of a collaboration between INSEAD Associate Professor of Strategy Ithai Stern of INSEAD, ActiView CCO R&D Daniel Landau and IDC Herzliya Associate Professor Niron Hashai.
INSEAD also plans to construct additional VR classrooms at its Singapore and Abu Dhabi campuses, and at its new San Francisco facility, scheduled to open in February 2020.
"This is really pioneering work and I'm sure you'll be hearing a lot about this going forward," said Mihov. "I am sure that other schools will be copying us."
Founded by four graduates of the IDF's elite intelligence units, ActiView currently employs more than 50 scientists and experts at its offices in the central Israeli city of Lod and in London.
Prior to its application in academia, the start-up harnessed VR technology to assist companies and organizations in their evaluation of potential candidates, and to deliver corporate training programs by providing employees with a range of work-related scenarios.
"This is one of the most promising ways to harness and use VR," said ActiView chief operating officer Tal Koelewyn.
"When you think about behavior, you can use VR in all types of scenarios - whether in human resources, diagnostics or healthcare," Koelewyn said.
"Learning is one of the best ways to use that type of mechanism, to understand what a person really wants to do, what his motivations are, and how he can interact with the world and better understand himself and others."


Tags school hi-tech israel tech virtual reality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Campus craziness By JPOST EDITORIAL
MANFRED GERSTENFELD Preparing for the election of a US Democratic president By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Efraim Zuroff Lithuania continues Soviet-style censorship 30 years post-independence By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by