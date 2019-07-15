Ibis Styles hotel presents 'City Roof Lobby'

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

The Ibis Styles Hotel opened this month what it is calling “City Roof Lobby," a panoramic lobby with a view overlooking the entire city of Jerusalem.

City Roof is located on the eighth floor of the hotel and boasts a "meticulous" dairy menu served under the direction of Chef Noam Nitzan, according to a release.

The menu includes a wide selection of appetizers and entrees such as eggplant with raw tahini and silan, spicy shakshuka served with a challah and various types of pasta dishes such as gnocchi with a pesto cream sauce.

In addition, the menu offers homemade bread with a variety of dipping sauces including pesto basil, dried tomato tapenade, balsamic vinegar, tahini and goat yogurt. The menu also presents a selection of fresh salads for those who are looking for something on the lighter side.

The Ibis Styles Hotel opened three months ago and is located in the heart of Jerusalem City Center. It is the second international hotel of ACCOR International Hotels after the opening of its first hotel “Ibis Red," The hotel chain has more than 4,600 hotels worldwide.

Ibis Styles’ exterior was influenced by the unique atmosphere of the Mahane Yehuda market. The hotel is housed in a historic building, with each room designed as a true living space for its guests. Guests can book standard rooms, family rooms mini suites and rooms with balconies showing views of the city. And the artwork fits that motif, too.

Ibis Styles is located on Ben Yehuda Street 4, in walking distance of Zion Squaare, the Old City, Mahane Yehuda market and a variety of tourist attractions in Jerusalem.

The hotel also provides suitable accommodations for families including family rooms, a children’s menu in their restaurants and a gift kit for children at check-in.

