Icelandic band Hatari presents last surprise, song with Palestinian

Iceland's Hatari unveils "Palestine" banners on camera whilst receiving their score, Eurovision 2019.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/KAN)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Icelandic band Hatari, that made headlines around the world after waving Palestinian flags during the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest held in Tel Aviv, seem to have at least one last trick in their sleeve.
Working with Palestinian singer Bashar Murad in a half-Arabic, half-Icelandic clip with English subtitles, their message is that of defiance.
"I won't bow down after all this torture," they sing as their bodies become sand and are blown away in the wind.
The video seems to have been shot in the West Bank and was released on youtube on Thursday.
Hatari famously invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a match of Icelandic wrestling in which the goal is to grab the belt of one's rival.
"It's a very respectful way to solve conflicts," they claimed.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>